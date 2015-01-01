|
Polavarapu M, Odems DS, Banks S, Singh S. J. Midwifery Womens Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38794803
INTRODUCTION: In the United States, 1 in 6 women reports obstetric violence in the form of physical and verbal abuse, coercion, and lack of informed consent. Despite recommendations against routine episiotomy, its use in the United States remains notable and varies considerably. This study aimed to analyze the various forms of obstetric violence associated with undergoing an episiotomy and having a choice in undergoing an episiotomy.
episiotomy; maternal health; mistreatment; obstetric violence; respectful maternity care