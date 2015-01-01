|
Kostić J, Zikić O, Djordjevic V, Ristić A, Krivokapić. Medicina (Lithuania) 2024; 60(5): e796.
(Copyright © 2024, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
38792979
Background and Objectives: Although nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), by definition, excludes suicidal intent, numerous studies show associations between NSSI and suicidal phenomena in clinical and outpatient adolescent samples. Given the growing interest in the relationship between NSSI and suicidal phenomena, the present study aimed to investigate the relationship between NSSI and suicidal beliefs in adolescent psychiatric inpatients.
Language: en
*Inpatients/psychology; *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; adolescent inpatient; Female; Humans; Male; nonsuicidal self-injury; suicidal beliefs; Surveys and Questionnaires