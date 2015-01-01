Abstract

Autonomous driving, as a pivotal technology in modern transportation, is progressively transforming the modalities of human mobility. In this domain, vehicle detection is a significant research direction that involves the intersection of multiple disciplines, including sensor technology and computer vision. In recent years, many excellent vehicle detection methods have been reported, but few studies have focused on summarizing and analyzing these algorithms. This work provides a comprehensive review of existing vehicle detection algorithms and discusses their practical applications in the field of autonomous driving. First, we provide a brief description of the tasks, evaluation metrics, and datasets for vehicle detection. Second, more than 200 classical and latest vehicle detection algorithms are summarized in detail, including those based on machine vision, LiDAR, millimeter-wave radar, and sensor fusion. Finally, this article discusses the strengths and limitations of different algorithms and sensors, and proposes future trends.

Language: en