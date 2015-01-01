Abstract

With the rapid development of the intelligent driving technology, achieving accurate path planning for unmanned vehicles has become increasingly crucial. However, path planning algorithms face challenges when dealing with complex and ever-changing road conditions. In this paper, aiming at improving the accuracy and robustness of the generated path, a global programming algorithm based on optimization is proposed, while maintaining the efficiency of the traditional A* algorithm. Firstly, turning penalty function and obstacle raster coefficient are integrated into the search cost function to increase the adaptability and directionality of the search path to the map. Secondly, an efficient search strategy is proposed to solve the problem that trajectories will pass through sparse obstacles while reducing spatial complexity. Thirdly, a redundant node elimination strategy based on discrete smoothing optimization effectively reduces the total length of control points and paths, and greatly reduces the difficulty of subsequent trajectory optimization. Finally, the simulation results, based on real map rasterization, highlight the advanced performance of the path planning and the comparison among the baselines and the proposed strategy showcases that the optimized A* algorithm significantly enhances the security and rationality of the planned path. Notably, it reduces the number of traversed nodes by 84%, the total turning angle by 39%, and shortens the overall path length to a certain extent.

