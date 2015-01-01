Abstract

This article presents a high-precision obstacle detection algorithm using 3D mechanical LiDAR to meet railway safety requirements. To address the potential errors in the point cloud, we propose a calibration method based on projection and a novel rail extraction algorithm that effectively handles terrain variations and preserves the point cloud characteristics of the track area. We address the limitations of the traditional process involving fixed Euclidean thresholds by proposing a modulation function based on directional density variations to adjust the threshold dynamically. Finally, using PCA and local-ICP, we conduct feature analysis and classification of the clustered data to obtain the obstacle clusters. We conducted continuous experiments on the testing site, and the results showed that our system and algorithm achieved an STDR (stable detection rate) of over 95% for obstacles with a size of 15 cm × 15 cm × 15 cm in the range of ±25 m; at the same time, for obstacles of 10 cm × 10 cm × 10 cm, an STDR of over 80% was achieved within a range of ±20 m. This research provides a possible solution and approach for railway security via obstacle detection.

