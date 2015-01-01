Abstract

The dependable functioning of switchgear is essential to maintain the stability of power supply systems. Partial discharge (PD) is a critical phenomenon affecting the insulation of switchgear, potentially leading to equipment failure and accidents. PDs are generally grouped into metal particle discharge, suspended discharge, and creeping discharge. Different types of PDs are closely related to the severity of a PD. Partial discharge pattern recognition (PDPR) plays a vital role in the early detection of insulation defects. In this regard, a Back Propagation Neural Network (BPNN) for PDPR in switchgear is proposed in this paper. To eliminate the sensitivity to initial values of BPNN parameters and to enhance the generalized ability of the proposed BPRN, an improved Mantis Search Algorithm (MSA) is proposed to optimize the BPNN. The improved MSA employs some boundary handling strategies and adaptive parameters to enhance the algorithm's efficiency in optimizing the network parameters of BPNN. Principal Component Analysis (PCA) is introduced to reduce the dimensionality of the feature space to achieve significant time saving in comparable recognition accuracy. The initially extracted 14 feature values are reduced to 7, reducing the BPNN parameter count from 183 with 14 features to 113 with 7 features. Finally, numerical results are presented and compared with Decision Tree (DT), k-Nearest Neighbor classifiers (KNN), and Support Vector Machine (SVM). The proposed method in this paper exhibits the highest recognition accuracy in metal particle discharge and suspended discharge.

