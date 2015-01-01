Abstract

Advances in deep learning and computer vision have overcome many challenges inherent in the field of autonomous intelligent vehicles. To improve the detection accuracy and efficiency of EdgeBoard intelligent vehicles, we proposed an optimized design of EdgeBoard based on our PP-YOLOE+ model. This model innovatively introduces a composite backbone network, incorporating deep residual networks, feature pyramid networks, and RepResBlock structures to enrich environmental perception capabilities through the advanced analysis of sensor data. The incorporation of an efficient task-aligned head (ET-head) in the PP-YOLOE+ framework marks a pivotal innovation for precise interpretation of sensor information, addressing the interplay between classification and localization tasks with high effectiveness. Subsequent refinement of target regions by detection head units significantly sharpens the system's ability to navigate and adapt to diverse driving scenarios. Our innovative hardware design, featuring a custom-designed mainboard and drive board, is specifically tailored to enhance the computational speed and data processing capabilities of intelligent vehicles. Furthermore, the optimization of our Pos-PID control algorithm allows the system to dynamically adjust to complex driving scenarios, significantly enhancing vehicle safety and reliability. Besides, our methodology leverages the latest technologies in edge computing and dynamic label assignment, enhancing intelligent vehicles' operations through seamless sensor integration. Our custom dataset, specifically designed for this study, includes 4777 images captured by intelligent vehicles under a variety of environmental and lighting conditions. The dataset features diverse scenarios and objects pertinent to autonomous driving, such as pedestrian crossings and traffic signs, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the model's performance. We conducted extensive testing of our model on this dataset to thoroughly assess sensor performance. Evaluated against metrics including accuracy, error rate, precision, recall, mean average precision (mAP), and F1-score, our findings reveal that the model achieves a remarkable accuracy rate of 99.113%, an mAP of 54.9%, and a real-time detection frame rate of 192 FPS, all within a compact parameter footprint of just 81 MB. These results demonstrate the superior capability of our PP-YOLOE+ model to integrate sensor data, achieving an optimal balance between detection accuracy and computational speed compared with existing algorithms.

