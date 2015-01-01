Abstract

Payloads for light unmanned free balloons must meet several safety requirements such as being able to protect the inner electronics in order to extract scientific data and to reduce the chance of inflicting personal injury in case of an accidental fall. This article proposes a novel payload structure, which exhibits the form of a dodecahedron. The actual form was determined by carrying out theoretical drop tests on different polyhedrons using the finite element method (FEM). From the simulations, it could be deduced that the dodecahedron was the optimal choice, since the duration of the impact was longer, while the impact force was slightly lower. The payload was produced by additive technologies; therefore, after performing tensile tests on probable materials, PLA was selected as the optimal candidate. The theoretical results about the dodecahedron's ability were validated by laboratory and real-life drop tests, where the new payload was subjected to 56% less impact force under a 78% longer collision time compared to a classic, rectangular cuboid design. Based on these tests, it was demonstrated that the new structure is safer and it is applicable.

Language: en