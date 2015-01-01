Abstract

Gait and balance have emerged as a critical area of research in health technology. Gait and balance studies have been affected by the researchers' slow follow-up of research advances due to the absence of visual inspection of the study literature across decades. This study uses advanced search methods to analyse the literature on gait and balance in older adults from 1993 to 2022 in the Web of Science (WoS) database to gain a better understanding of the current status and trends in the field for the first time. The study analysed 4484 academic publications including journal articles and conference proceedings on gait and balance in older adults. Bibliometric analysis methods were applied to examine the publication year, number of publications, discipline distribution, journal distribution, research institutions, application fields, test methods, analysis theories, and influencing factors in the field of gait and balance. The results indicate that the publication of relevant research documents has been steadily increasing from 1993 to 2022. The United States (US) exhibits the highest number of publications with 1742 articles. The keyword "elderly person" exhibits a strong citation burst strength of 18.04, indicating a significant focus on research related to the health of older adults. With a burst factor of 20.46, Harvard University has made impressive strides in the subject. The University of Pittsburgh displayed high research skills in the area of gait and balance with a burst factor of 7.7 and a publication count of 103. The research on gait and balance mainly focuses on physical performance evaluation approaches, and the primary study methods include experimental investigations, computational modelling, and observational studies. The field of gait and balance research is increasingly intertwined with computer science and artificial intelligence (AI), paving the way for intelligent monitoring of gait and balance in the elderly. Moving forward, the future of gait and balance research is anticipated to highlight the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration, intelligence-driven approaches, and advanced visualization techniques.

Language: en