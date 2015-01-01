Abstract

Road traffic safety facilities (TSFs) are of significant importance in the management and maintenance of traffic safety. The complexity and variety of TSFs make it challenging to detect them manually, which renders the work unsustainable. To achieve the objective of automatic TSF detection, a target detection dataset, designated TSF-CQU (TSF data collected by Chongqing University), was constructed based on images collected by a car recorder. This dataset comprises six types of TSFs and 8410 instance samples. A detection transformer with an improved denoising anchor box (DINO) was selected to construct a model that would be suitable for this scenario. For comparison purposes, Faster R-CNN (Region Convolutional Neural Network) and Yolov7 (You Only Look Once version 7) were employed. The DINO model demonstrated the highest performance on the TSF-CQU dataset, with a mean average precision (mAP) of 82.2%. All of the average precision (AP) values exceeded 0.8, except for streetlights (AP = 0.77) and rods (AP = 0.648). The DINO model exhibits minimal instances of erroneous recognition, which substantiates the efficacy of the contrastive denoising training approach. The DINO model rarely makes misjudgments, but a few missed detection.

