OBJECTIVE: Trauma exposure is associated with disordered eating, with recent evidence suggesting PTSD symptoms may be a more proximal predictor. Intuitive eating is a well-established protective factor against disordered eating; however, no previous studies have assessed whether intuitive eating buffers the association between PTSD symptoms and disordered eating.



METHODS: Two hundred sixteen women who had experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) and were residing at a domestic violence shelter completed a survey. The current study assessed the moderating role of intuitive eating in the associations between PTSD symptoms and two types of disordered eating behaviors: binge eating and compensatory behaviors.



RESULTS: Intuitive eating did not moderate the association between PTSD symptoms and a dichotomous measure of binge eating (no binge eating vs. any binge eating). However, intuitive eating did moderate the association between PTSD symptoms and binge frequency, among participants endorsing any degree of binge eating, such that PTSD symptoms were significantly associated with binge frequency at low, but not moderate or high, levels of intuitive eating. Intuitive eating did not moderate the association between PTSD symptoms and compensatory behaviors.



DISCUSSION: Results suggest intuitive eating may be protective against binge eating frequency among women who have experienced IPV.

