Abstract

BACKGROUND: High rates of depression and suicidal ideation are found in women experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV), but their temporal relationship is unclear. This study explores the bidirectional causality between IPV victimization, depressive symptoms, and suicidal thoughts among adolescent and young married women in India.



METHODS: Data sourced from the UDAYA longitudinal survey in India, comprising 3965 women aged 15-22. Employing Pearson's correlation coefficient, we analyzed the relationship between variables. Additionally, a two-wave cross-lagged autoregressive panel model explored the bidirectional link between IPV, depressive symptoms, and suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: Approximately 25 % and 45 % of the participants reported some form of partner violence at baseline and at follow-up after three years, respectively. Exposure to IPV at baseline was significantly associated with depressive symptoms at follow-up [β = 0.10, p < 0.001], and the association between depressive symptoms at baseline and IPV at follow-up was statistically not significant [β = -0.02, 95 % CI: -0.06-0.02]. Similarly, exposure to IPV at baseline was significantly associated with suicidal thoughts at follow-up [β = 0.24, p < 0.001], and the association between suicidal thoughts at baseline and IPV at follow-up was statistically not significant [β = 0.003, 95 % CI: -0.001-006].



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that exposure to IPV is consistently and strongly associated with depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts in adolescent and young married women. However, the reciprocal relationships did not hold true in this study, implying that reducing IPV during adolescence could potentially minimize the prevalence of depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts during young adulthood.

