Abstract

Over 300 million individuals worldwide suffer from major depressive disorder (MDD). Individuals with MDD are less physically active than healthy people which results in lower cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and less favorable perceived fitness compared with healthy controls. Additionally, individuals with MDD may show autonomic system dysfunction. The purpose of the present study was to evaluate the CRF, perceived fitness and autonomic function in in-patients with MDD of different severity compared with healthy controls. We used data from 212 in-patients (age: 40.7 ± 12.6 y, 53% female) with MDD and from 141 healthy controls (age: 36.7 ± 12.7 y, 58% female). We assessed CRF with the Åstrand-Rhyming test, self-reported perceived fitness and autonomic function by heart rate variability (HRV). In specific, we used resting heart rate, time- and frequency-based parameters for HRV. In-patients completed the Beck Depression Inventory-II (BDI-II) to self-assess the subjectively rated severity of depression. Based on these scores, participants were grouped into mild, moderate and severe MDD. The main finding was an inverse association between depression severity and CRF as well as perceived fitness compared with healthy controls. Resting heart rate was elevated with increasing depression severity. The time-based but not the frequency-based autonomic function parameters showed an inverse association with depression severity. The pattern of results suggests that among in-patients with major depressive disorder, those with particularly high self-assessed severity scores show a lower CRF, less favorable perceived fitness and partial autonomic dysfunction compared to healthy controls. To counteract these conditions, physical activity interventions may be effective.

