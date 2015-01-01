Abstract

Coal seam spontaneous combustion fire is not only one of the main forms of the five major mine disasters, but also the main cause of secondary disasters such as mine gas and coal dust explosions. In recent years, with the advancement of mechanization, automation, and intelligent mine construction, spontaneous coal fires in mines have presented a series of new characteristics, and the prevention and control of spontaneous coal fires are also facing new challenges. On the basis of literature research, this paper summarizes and discusses the basic theory of coal spontaneous combustion, monitoring and early warning methods, and prevention and control technology, summarizes the development process of coal spontaneous combustion theory, reviews the research progress of coal spontaneous combustion monitoring and early warning methods and prevention and control technologies, and discusses the future development direction. In terms of the basic theory of spontaneous combustion of coal, from the initial hypothesis of spontaneous combustion of multielement coal to the unified understanding of coal-oxygen composite theory, a complete set of theoretical systems have been established, and a lot of macro and micro studies have been carried out and analyzed from multiple perspectives. In terms of coal spontaneous combustion monitoring and early warning, from the initial single indicator gas early warning to the construction of gas index system, the hierarchical early warning system is studied, and gradually tends to be perfect. With the development of automation and intelligence technology, the monitoring of coal spontaneous combustion disasters has also formed a new monitoring technology with beam tube monitoring as the traditional method, distributed optical fiber, wireless AD hoc network temperature measurement, and a coal spontaneous combustion multiparameter wireless monitoring system. In terms of fire prevention and control, the traditional "prevention" and "treatment" have changed to the "prevention-control-extinction" technical system based on hierarchical early warning, and the focus has gradually shifted to "prevention", and a large number of antifire materials have been developed, including blocking materials and fire-fighting materials. However, the precise inhibition and control of coal spontaneous combustion disasters, the evolution model of coal spontaneous combustion under the conditions of multifactor coupling in the field, the reliability and stability of intelligent monitoring system, the noncontact detection method of fire source, and the collaborative adaptation of multiple prevention and control techniques are not yet clear. In the future development, the mechanism of spontaneous coal combustion and its evolution process and other basic theories should be deeply studied. On the basis of the mechanism optimization early warning method of spontaneous coal combustion process, flame retardant and fire prevention materials should be targeted and developed. On the basis of the spatiotemporal evolution of spontaneous coal combustion, monitoring and monitoring system equipment with high speed, high precision, and high stability should be developed, which should accelerate the realization of accurate dynamic sensing and intelligent early warning of coal spontaneous combustion, and form an active hierarchical collaborative prevention and control system based on the trinity of "prevention-control-extinction" of coal spontaneous combustion. The conclusions and prospects of this paper can be used for reference in the future research direction, and have a certain role in promoting the exchange of research results of coal science and technology workers.

