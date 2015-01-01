|
Citation
|
Esselink A, Rozema AD, Kools N, Van Den Berk T, Bovens RHLM, Mathijssen JJP. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(4).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38798161
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The popularity of temporary abstinence challenges (TACs) concerning alcohol consumption is increasing. Support is found to be essential for participants to help them get through a challenge. This study aimed to evaluate the additional effect of a self-help guide, based on health behaviour theories and behaviour change techniques, on (i) successful completion of a TAC and (ii) changes in drinking refusal self-efficacy (DRSE), behavioural automaticity, craving, and alcohol consumption.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Alcohol Abstinence/psychology; *Craving; Adult; alcohol drinking; Alcohol Drinking/psychology; Alcoholism/psychology/therapy; behaviour change; Female; Humans; internet-based intervention; Male; Middle Aged; randomized controlled trial; Self Efficacy; Surveys and Questionnaires; temporary abstinence challenge