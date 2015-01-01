Abstract

The rising global suicide rate presents a major public health concern, resulting in the loss of over 700,000 lives annually. Discrepancies in the impact of suicide among diverse populations underscore the necessity for targeted prevention strategies. Primary care providers (PCPs) play a crucial role in identifying and managing suicide risk, particularly in underserved areas with limited access to mental health care. Educating PCPs about evidence-based interventions and suicide prevention strategies has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing suicide rates. Landmark initiatives in Australia, Sweden, and Hungary have successfully lowered suicide rates by implementing educational programs for PCPs focused on suicide prevention. Denmark, previously afflicted by some of the highest rates globally in the 1980s, has significantly reduced its figures and now ranks among countries with the lowest rates in high-income nations. Collaborative programs involving PCPs and health workers in low-resource regions have also shown promising outcomes in suicide prevention efforts. Enhancing the expertise of PCPs in suicide prevention can fortify healthcare systems, prioritize mental health, and ultimately save lives, contributing to global health endeavors aimed at addressing the pervasive issue of suicide.

