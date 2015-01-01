SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ricono-Kaufhold S, Czarnietzki M, Darjee R, Brooks N, Nanev A, Davis MR. Behav. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/bsl.2665

38801740

The present study examined distinctions between child (n = 30) and adult (n = 212) sexual homicide offenders (SHOs) in Australia and New Zealand, contributing to the limited international research on the subject. Data, primarily sourced from judges' sentencing comments on AustLII and New Zealand Legal Information Institute, revealed significant differences. Child SHOs displayed elevated rates of pedophilia, sexual deviance, and adverse childhood experiences, including sexual abuse. They were more likely to be married, cohabitate, and target familial victims. Their crimes were more often committed during daylight and outdoors, involving tactics such as victim conning, restraints, strangulation, and hiding victim's bodies. No significant group differences emerged regarding offenders' psychopathy or sexual sadism scores.

RESULTS were interpreted in line with child SHOs' deviant sexual preferences and the routine activity theory. The study, as the first investigating child sexual homicides in Australia and New Zealand, sets the foundation for an evidence-based approach to policy and practice.


child homicide; pedophilia; routine activity theory; sexual homicide; sexual offenders

