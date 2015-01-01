|
Ricono-Kaufhold S, Czarnietzki M, Darjee R, Brooks N, Nanev A, Davis MR. Behav. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38801740
The present study examined distinctions between child (n = 30) and adult (n = 212) sexual homicide offenders (SHOs) in Australia and New Zealand, contributing to the limited international research on the subject. Data, primarily sourced from judges' sentencing comments on AustLII and New Zealand Legal Information Institute, revealed significant differences. Child SHOs displayed elevated rates of pedophilia, sexual deviance, and adverse childhood experiences, including sexual abuse. They were more likely to be married, cohabitate, and target familial victims. Their crimes were more often committed during daylight and outdoors, involving tactics such as victim conning, restraints, strangulation, and hiding victim's bodies. No significant group differences emerged regarding offenders' psychopathy or sexual sadism scores.
child homicide; pedophilia; routine activity theory; sexual homicide; sexual offenders