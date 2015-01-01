|
BACKGROUND: The population is rapidly aging and remains active over the age of 65 years. An increasing number of sports-related fractures (SRFs) in individuals 65 and older are thus anticipated. Despite the increase in SRFs among the geriatric population, there are limited studies regarding the epidemiological data regarding SRFs in geriatric patients. This study examined the epidemiology of SRFs in a geriatric population who visited a level I trauma center.
