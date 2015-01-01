Abstract

BACKGROUND: The population is rapidly aging and remains active over the age of 65 years. An increasing number of sports-related fractures (SRFs) in individuals 65 and older are thus anticipated. Despite the increase in SRFs among the geriatric population, there are limited studies regarding the epidemiological data regarding SRFs in geriatric patients. This study examined the epidemiology of SRFs in a geriatric population who visited a level I trauma center.



METHODS: Data from geriatric patients who visited a level I trauma center were collected between June 2020 and July 2023. Overall, 1,109 geriatric patients with fractures were included in the study. Among them, 144 (13.0%) had fractures during sports activities (SRF group) and 965 (87.0%) had fractures during non-sports activities (non-SRF group). We investigated the type of sport in the SRFs and compared SRFs and NSRFs to describe the differences in patient, fracture, and treatment characteristics.



RESULTS: The mean age of SRFs was significantly lower (73.6 vs. 78.7 years; P < .001). The proportion of men was significantly higher in the SRF group than in the non-SRF group (51.4 vs. 29.6%; P < .001). We identified 13 types of sports associated with fractures, and the four most common were outdoor walking (36.1%), outdoor biking (27.8%), mountain hiking (19.4%), and gym (8.3%). There were no significant differences in the rate of hospitalization, operative treatment, or length of hospital stay between the two groups. However, compared to the non-SRF group, patients in the SRF group tended to return home after hospitalization (P = .002).



CONCLUSION: This epidemiological study describes geriatric population that continues to be involved in sports and is thus susceptible to fractures. The identification of the type and distribution of SRFs in geriatric patients provides useful information for determining risk factors and appropriate preventive measures that may reduce their incidence.

Language: en