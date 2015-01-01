Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parental depression is a significant problem that negatively affects parents' welfare and influences family dynamics, children's academic and health behaviors, and mental health. However, there is limited evidence regarding the impact of the parental depression into the children's' psychological and physical wellbeing on Asian cultures. This study examined the psychological burdens and health behaviors of adolescent children with parents with depression in the Republic of Korea.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study using data from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) spanning 2013 to 2021 to compare health behaviors and mental health outcomes between 203 adolescent children with parents diagnosed with depression and 3,856 control adolescents aged 12-19 years.



RESULTS: Following multivariate adjustments, the risk of depressive mood for more than two weeks was significantly increased in boys with parental depression (adjusted Odds Ratio [aOR] = 2.05, 95% Confidence Interval [CI] = 1.91-3.52) and adolescents with parents with moderate-to-severe depression (aOR = 2.60, 95% CI = 1.17-5.77). Adolescents with parental depression reported significantly worse subjective health status (aOR = 1.88, 95% CI = 1.05-3.36) and higher stress levels (aOR = 1.91, 95% CI = 1.33-2.76). Additionally, when parental depression was present and the time since depression diagnosis was more than five years, adolescents with parental depression exhibited even poorer subjective health status and higher stress levels.



CONCLUSIONS: The study found that adolescents whose parents experienced depression had poorer mental health than those whose parents did not have mental health issues. These findings emphasize the importance of providing support for the mental health of adolescents in families affected by parental depression.

