Kim SI, Kim SM, Park SJ, Song J, Lee J, Kim KH, Park SM. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1412.
38802817
BACKGROUND: Parental depression is a significant problem that negatively affects parents' welfare and influences family dynamics, children's academic and health behaviors, and mental health. However, there is limited evidence regarding the impact of the parental depression into the children's' psychological and physical wellbeing on Asian cultures. This study examined the psychological burdens and health behaviors of adolescent children with parents with depression in the Republic of Korea.
Language: en
*Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Health Behavior; Adolescent; Child; Child of Impaired Parents/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Health behaviors; Humans; Male; Mental health; Mental Health; Nutrition Surveys; Parental depression; Parents/psychology; Psychological Well-Being; Republic of Korea/epidemiology; Young Adult