Citation
Howick J, Bennett-Weston A, Solomon J, Nockels K, Bostock J, Keshtkar L. BMJ Open 2024; 14(5): e085312.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38802275
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: One in 10 patients are harmed in healthcare, more than three million deaths occur annually worldwide due to patient safety incidents, and the economic burden of patient safety incidents accounts for 15% of hospital expenditure. Poor communication between patients and practitioners is a significant contributor to patient safety incidents. This study aims to evaluate the extent to which patient safety is affected by communication and to provide a logic model that illustrates how communication impacts patient safety.
Language: en
Keywords
*Communication; *Patient Safety; *Systematic Reviews as Topic; Health Services; Humans; Logic; Patients; Research Design; Safety; Systematic Review