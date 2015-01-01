Abstract

Background Sports concussion (SC) management guidelines have recently been updated. A key focus is the emphasis on rest (immediately postinjury) followed by gradual resumption of activity (active recovery). This study aimed to explore community views on SC management and compared these with the guidelines.



METHODS A total of 157 volunteers completed an online SC survey, including listing three pieces of advice for a concussed person immediately postinjury, and after 2weeks (subacute). Quantitative data were statistically compared, and qualitative data underwent content analysis.



RESULTS Almost all participants offered different immediate versus subacute advice; however, rest featured highly at both timepoints. Commonly expressed themes, consistent with guidelines were immediate rest; safety and reinjury prevention; and symptom monitoring. Two themes were identified in the community advice with limited emphasis in the guidelines: general health advice and psychological and social support. Expert clinical assessment was not always identified in community advice.



CONCLUSION Community members hold some views that align with expert advice for SC, particularly the importance of immediate postinjury rest. However, there is scope to grow public awareness of some recommended practices, including expert clinical assessment following injury and when to engage in active recovery.

