SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ahn H, Shaw T, Kim J, Williams K, Moeller E, Chung Y. Child Maltreat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10775595241253528

PMID

38801674

Abstract

To prevent children from reentering the welfare system, it is crucial to understand the role of caseworker visits after reunification on reentry and identify the factors related to reentry. Utilizing the administrative data of one Mid-Atlantic state, children who reunified with their families between July 2016 and June 2020 were selected as the study sample (N = 3,510). Reentry rates were higher for children who did not have caseworker visits after reunification than for those who did. The survival analysis revealed that male children, living in metropolitan areas, having a prior history of removal, having a behavioral issue, and court-ordered return increased the risk of reentry, while Black children, older children, having a last placement as trial home visit, and caseworker visits after reunification decreased the risk of reentry. The study suggests formally outlining policies for post-reunification caseworker visits and increasing collaboration between the child welfare system and court system.


Language: en

Keywords

caseworker visits after reunification; child welfare; foster care; reentry; survival analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print