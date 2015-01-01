Abstract

Disparities in mental health care and access to care disproportionately affect youth from minoritized and low-income communities. School-based prevention programs have the potential to offer a non-stigmatized approach to mental health care as well as the ability to reach many students simultaneously. Advocates 4 All Youth (ALLY) is a program developed for 5-6th grade students aimed at improving self-efficacy and resilience via individualized sessions with a trusted adult (ALLYs). The feasibility of delivering ALLY in a racially and minoritized low-income community is discussed and modifications required to implement the program documented. Students completed questionnaires and sessions with an ALLY. Aspects of program delivery deemed feasible included training ALLYs to delivery program, stakeholder buy-in regarding missing class time, and students attending the sessions. Further modifications included adjustments to materials due to lower reading level and health literacy related-educational needs. Programs designed in one demographic setting may not work in a different setting.

Language: en