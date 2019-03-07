Abstract

Background This study investigates the impact of New York's relaxed alcohol consumption policies during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on alcohol-related traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) among patients admitted to a Level 1 trauma center in Queens. Given the limited research available, this study critically explores the link between public health policies and trauma care. It aims to address a significant gap in the literature and highlight the implications of alcohol regulations during global health emergencies.



METHODology A retrospective analysis was conducted among trauma patients from 2019 to 2021. The study period was divided into the following three periods: pre-lockdown (March 7, 2019, to July 31, 2019), lockdown (March 7, 2020, to July 31, 2020), and post-lockdown (March 7, 2021, to July 31, 2021). Data on demographics, injury severity, comorbidities, and outcomes were collected. The study focused on assessing the correlation between New York's alcohol policies and alcohol-related TBI admissions during these periods.



RESULTS A total of 1,074 admissions were analyzed. The study found no significant changes in alcohol-positive patients over the full calendar years of 2019, 2020, and 2021 (42.65%, 38.91%, and 31.16% respectively; p = 0.08711). Specifically, during the lockdown period, rates of alcohol-positive TBI patients remained unchanged, despite the relaxed alcohol policies. There was a decrease in alcohol-related TBI admissions in 2021 compared to 2020 during the lockdown period.



CONCLUSIONS Our study concludes that New York's specific alcohol policies during the COVID-19 pandemic were not correlated with an increase in alcohol-related TBI admissions. Despite the relaxation of alcohol consumption laws, there was no increase in alcohol positivity among TBI patients. The findings suggest a complex relationship between public policies, alcohol use, and trauma during pandemic conditions, indicating that factors other than policy relaxation might influence alcohol-related trauma incidences.

Language: en