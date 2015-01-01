Abstract

Aluminum phosphide (ALP) poisoning poses a significant public health concern worldwide, with a high mortality rate and no established definitive treatment. This case report highlights a 30-year-old male with G6PD deficiency who ingested ALP tablets, presenting with jaundice and anemia. Despite the severity of ALP poisoning, the concurrent G6PD deficiency appeared to confer a protective effect, potentially mitigating complications. Laboratory investigations revealed characteristic findings, including unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia and normocytic hypochromic anemia. Treatment involved supportive measures and transfusion, leading to clinical improvement and discharge. The discussion focuses on the pathophysiology of G6PD deficiency and its protective role against ALP poisoning, supported by a literature review and experimental evidence. Moreover, potential therapeutic interventions targeting oxidative stress are discussed. This case underscores the importance of considering G6PD deficiency in ALP poisoning management and highlights avenues for further research into protective mechanisms and treatment strategies.

