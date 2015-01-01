Abstract

Central and autonomic nervous system signs of organophosphate poisoning (OP), such as altered consciousness, noticeable lacrimation, and salivation, can be influenced by medications used in intensive care settings, such as atropine and pralidoxime methyl (PAM). Because of this, there are no established methods for assessing the duration of OP while receiving antidotal treatment. In the present case, we used the Neurological Pupil Index (NPi) to evaluate the duration of OP in an 82-year-old woman who attempted suicide by ingesting up to 100 mL of fenitrothion. Until hospitalization day (HD) 20, discontinuation of atropine led to the recurrence of altered consciousness, while its reinstatement resulted in improvement; this made it difficult to assess the prolongation of OP based on signs and symptoms. Until HD 20, the NPi remained at 0/0, and subsequently, it increased. Additionally, even after discontinuing atropine, consciousness, tearing, and salivation did not worsen, indicating recovery from OP. On HD 26, serum acetylcholinesterase (AChE) levels were elevated above the measurable level for the first time, following an increase in the NPi. In this case, assessing the persistence of OP based on signs was challenging because these signs improved with atropine and PAM treatment. The improvement in NPi levels coincided with an improvement in poisoning, suggesting that NPi is useful for evaluating the duration of OP. NPi is noninvasive and sensitive compared to AChE, which is used to gauge the persistence of OP and could be used to allow earlier cessation of medication and guide appropriate treatment durations.

Language: en