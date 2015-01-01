|
Citation
|
Minutillo A, Di Trana A, Aquilina V, Ciancio GM, Berretta P, La Maida N. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1392317.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38800058
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION AND AIM: The excessive involvement in physical activity without stopping in between sessions despite injuries, the continuous thinking to exercise feeling insane thoughts and experiencing withdrawal symptoms are all characteristics of the Exercise Addiction (EA), an addictive behavior. While the primary exercise addiction is directly caused by compulsive exercise, many studies highlighted the relationship between Eating Disorders (ED) and EA, defining the secondary EA. The correlation between EA, social media use (SMU) and other individual traits remains a relatively underexplored domain. Therefore, this review aimed to examine the latest evidence on the relationship between EA, SMU, and some personality traits such as perfectionism and body image.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
addictive; behavior; body image; exercise addiction; perfectionism