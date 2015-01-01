Abstract

Globally, suicide is a public health concern that claims the lives of many each year. The complex etiology and factors contributing to the risk of suicide make it hard to predict the likelihood of death by suicide. Suicide rates have been increasing over the past 25 years in patients aged 65 years and older, and with the expected increases in the size of the older adult population and the under-detection of suicide risk, these rates may continue to increase. To mitigate and attempt to limit this expected increase, it is important to understand the risk and protective factors of suicide in older adults. This narrative review focuses on individuals above the age of 65 and encompasses relevant peer-reviewed publications from the past 25 years to cover fatal and non-fatal suicidal behaviour. It summarizes several important risk factors for suicide and suicidal behaviors while considering how risk can be detected, assessed, prevented, and mitigated. Screening methods to detect suicide and depression in older adults were examined based on their effectiveness and suitability for use in this population. Lastly, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicide rates in older adults were described.

Language: en