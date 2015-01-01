|
Wu Y, Buljac-Samardžić M, Zhao D, Ahaus CTB. Hum. Resour. Health 2024; 22(1): e34.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38802830
BACKGROUND: Aggression and violence by patient (and their relatives/friends) is widely acknowledged as a serious occupational hazard, with physicians being particularly susceptible to witnessing and experiencing such incidents within hospitals. Research has shown that the negative consequences of such aggression and violence are not only felt at the individual level, but also at the team and organizational levels. Understanding how to prevent and manage this behavior towards physicians in hospitals is urgent and not fully researched. While there are many potentially effective interventions, it is unclear which ones would be valuable and feasible for Chinese hospitals. Because patient aggression and violence may occur more frequently in Chinese hospitals than in other countries, this suggests that cultural differences play a role and that tailored interventions may be needed.
Language: en
*Aggression; *Delphi Technique; *Feasibility Studies; *Physicians/psychology; Adult; China; Delphi study; Feasibility; Female; Hospital; Hospitals; Humans; Importance; Interventions; Leadership; Male; Middle Aged; Patient aggression and violence; Physicians; Prevention and management; Surveys and Questionnaires; Violence/prevention & control; Workplace Violence/prevention & control