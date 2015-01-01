|
Citation
|
Wang C, Stovitz SD, Kaufman JS, Steele RJ, Shrier I. Inj. Epidemiol. 2024; 11(1): e21.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38802864
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Musculoskeletal injuries are a common occurrence in sport. The goal of sport injury epidemiology is to study these injuries at a population level to inform their prevention and treatment. MAIN BODY: This review provides an overview of musculoskeletal sport injuries and the musculoskeletal system from a biological and epidemiologic perspective, including injury mechanism, categorizations and types of sport injuries, healing, and subsequent injuries. It is meant to provide a concise introductory substantive background of musculoskeletal sport injuries for epidemiologists who may not have formal training in the underlying anatomy and pathophysiology.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Musculoskeletal system; Sport injuries; Strains and sprains