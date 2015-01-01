Abstract

BACKGROUND: Musculoskeletal injuries are a common occurrence in sport. The goal of sport injury epidemiology is to study these injuries at a population level to inform their prevention and treatment. MAIN BODY: This review provides an overview of musculoskeletal sport injuries and the musculoskeletal system from a biological and epidemiologic perspective, including injury mechanism, categorizations and types of sport injuries, healing, and subsequent injuries. It is meant to provide a concise introductory substantive background of musculoskeletal sport injuries for epidemiologists who may not have formal training in the underlying anatomy and pathophysiology.



CONCLUSION: An understanding of sport injuries is important for researchers in sport injury epidemiology when determining how to best define and assess their research questions and measures.

