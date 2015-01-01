|
Citation
D'Alonzo BA, Bretzin AC, Schneider AL, Morse RB, Canelón SP, Wiebe DJ, Boland MR. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38802243
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an acute injury that is understudied in civilian cohorts, especially among women, as TBI has historically been considered to be largely a condition of athletes and military service people. Both the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Defense (DOD)/Veterans Affairs (VA) have developed case definitions to identify patients with TBI from medical records; however, their definitions differ. We sought to re-examine these definitions to construct an expansive and more inclusive definition among a cohort of women with TBI.
Language: en
Keywords
Cohort Study; Epidemiology; Standards; Traumatic Brain Injury