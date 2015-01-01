|
Gear C, Ting C, Manuel C, Eppel E, Koziol-McLain J. Int. J. Integr. Care 2024; 24(2): e17.
(Copyright © 2024, Creative Commons copyright administered through Utrecht, Maastricht, and Groningen Universities, Publisher Igitur, Utrecht Publishing & Archiving Services)
38798719
INTRODUCTION: Violence within families is a complex problem which significantly impacts health and wellbeing. Despite the ubiquitous call for integrated family violence service delivery, integrated approaches vary significantly and challenges to implementation remain. This scoping review explored how integrated approaches to family violence service delivery are conceptualised within international and Aotearoa New Zealand literature.
Language: en
complexity theory; health care; Indigenous; service delivery; system integration; violence