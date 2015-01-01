Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violence within families is a complex problem which significantly impacts health and wellbeing. Despite the ubiquitous call for integrated family violence service delivery, integrated approaches vary significantly and challenges to implementation remain. This scoping review explored how integrated approaches to family violence service delivery are conceptualised within international and Aotearoa New Zealand literature.



METHODS: Following a documented scoping review process identified from literature, dynamic interplay between system agents within integrated family violence service delivery were mapped with the assistance of a complexity theory lens. We analysed characteristics of included studies, agents involved, how they interacted and the methods and mechanisms of integration among them.



RESULTS: Seventy-two published reports were included. The most common interactions occurred between statutory agencies such as police and child protection. While health care service providers were included within 55 studies, their engagement was often peripheral. Qualitative analysis elucidated three broad pathways to service delivery impact underpinned by systems-centred, person-centred, or Indigenous-centred worldviews.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: Integrated approaches to family violence service delivery are highly variable. Despite a strong assumption that integration leads to improved safety, health, and wellbeing for care-seekers, most studies did not include evidence of such impact. Consideration of how worldviews characterise service provision provides insight into why integration has proven challenging over time.

