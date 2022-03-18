SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li L, Kang J, Nguyen B, Ho M, Li AT, Shih JJ, Kotwal A, Yeh J, Karliner L, Jeung R, Smith A. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

BACKGROUND: Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, older Asians have experienced a rise in racism and discrimination based on their race and ethnicity. This study examines how anti-Asian hate impacts older Asians' mental, social, and physical health.

METHODS: From March 18, 2022 to January 24, 2023, we conducted a cross-sectional survey study of community-dwelling Asian/Asian American adults aged ≥50 years from the San Francisco Bay Area. Measures included perceptions of anti-Asian hate; direct encounters with hate incidents; indirect experiences with hate incidents (e.g. knowing a friend who was a victim); reports of anxiety, depression, loneliness, and changes in daily activities; ways to address these issues; and discussions with clinicians about hate incidents.

RESULTS: Of the 293 older Asians, 158 (54%) were Vietnamese and 97 (33%) Chinese. Eighty-five (29%) participants were direct victims of anti-Asian hate, 112 (38%) reported anxiety, 105 (36%) reported depression, 161 (55%) reported loneliness, and 142 (48%) reported decreased daily activities. Compared with those who were "not-at-all" to "moderately" worried about hate incidents, participants who were "very" to "extremely" worried experienced heightened anxiety (42% versus 16%), loneliness (30% versus 14%), and changes in daily activities (66% versus 31%), p < 0.01 for all. Most participants (72%) felt comfortable discussing hate incidents with clinicians; however, only 31 (11%) reported that a clinician had talked with them about these incidents.

CONCLUSION: Both directly and indirectly, anti-Asian hate negatively impacts older Asians' mental, social, and physical health. Clinicians have a role in addressing the health impacts of anti-Asian hate.


anti‐Asian hate incidents; older Asians/Asian Americans; racism and discrimination

