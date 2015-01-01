Abstract

The development of electric vehicles (EVs) has introduced novel technologies and manufacturing processes that expose workers to new risks of burn injury. We identified six patients who were admitted to our burn center for injuries that occurred while working in EV manufacturing facilities. The burns fell into three categories: flash flame burns due to lithium-ion battery explosions, high-voltage electrical injuries, and burns caused by contact with molten metal. Recognizing these recurrent patterns of injury should inform future prevention efforts and prepare health systems to evaluate and treat patients burned in EV manufacturing.

Language: en