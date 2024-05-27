Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.2196/51058.].



In "Developing and Testing the Usability of a Novel Child Abuse Clinical Decision Support System: Mixed Methods Study" (J Med Internet Res 2024;26:e51058), the authors noted one error.



The "Background" section of the abstract was originally published as:



Despite the impact of physical abuse on children, it is often underdiagnosed, especially among children evaluated in general emergency departments (EDs) and those belonging to racial or ethnic minority groups. Electronic clinical decision support (CDS) can improve the recognition of child physical abuse.



It will now be changed to:



Despite the impact of physical abuse on children, it is often underdiagnosed, especially among children evaluated in emergency departments (EDs). Electronic clinical decision support (CDS) can improve the recognition of child physical abuse.



