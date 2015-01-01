Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of disability and mortality worldwide, particularly among the elderly, yet our mechanistic understanding of what renders the post-traumatic brain vulnerable to poor outcomes, and susceptible to neurological disease, is incomplete. It is well established that dysregulated and sustained immune responses elicit negative consequences after TBI; however, our understanding of the neuroimmune interface that facilitates crosstalk between central and peripheral immune reservoirs is in its infancy. The meninges serve as the interface between the brain and the immune system, facilitating important bi-directional roles in both healthy and disease settings. It has been previously shown that disruption of this system exacerbates neuroinflammation in age-related neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease; however, we have an incomplete understanding of how the meningeal compartment influences immune responses after TBI. In this manuscript, we will offer a detailed overview of the holistic nature of neuroinflammatory responses in TBI, including hallmark features observed across clinical and animal models. We will highlight the structure and function of the meningeal lymphatic system, including its role in immuno-surveillance and immune responses within the meninges and the brain. We will provide a comprehensive update on our current knowledge of meningeal-derived responses across the spectrum of TBI, and identify new avenues for neuroimmune modulation within the neurotrauma field.

Language: en