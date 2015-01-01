Abstract

The cost of one suicide is estimated to be £1.67 million (2 million euros) to the UK economy. Most people who die by suicide have seen a primary care practitioner (PCP) in the year prior to death. PCPs could aim to intervene before suicidal behaviours arise by addressing suicide-risk factors noted in primary care consultations, thereby preventing suicide and promoting health and wellbeing. This study aimed to conduct a rapid, systematic scoping review to explore how PCPs can effectively recognise and respond to suicide-risk factors. MedLine, CINAHL, PsycINFO, Web of Science and Cochrane Library databases were searched for three key concepts: suicide prevention, mental health and primary care. Two reviewers screened titles, abstracts and full papers independently against the eligibility criteria. Data synthesis was achieved by extracting and analysing study characteristics and findings. Forty-two studies met the eligibility criteria and were cited in this scoping review. Studies were published between 1990 and 2020 and were of good methodological quality. Six themes regarding suicide risk assessment in primary care were identified: Primary care consultations prior to suicide; Reasons for non-disclosure of suicidal behaviour; Screening for suicide risk; Training for primary care staff; Use of language by primary care staff; and, Difference in referral pathways from general practitioners or primary care practitioners. This review focused on better recognition and response to specific suicide-risk factors more widely such as poor mental health, substance misuse and long-term physical health conditions. Primary care is well placed to address the range of suicide-risk factors including biological, physical-health, psychological and socio-economic factors and therefore these findings could inform the development of person-centred approaches to be used in primary care.

Language: en