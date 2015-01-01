Abstract

Sexual corruption or sextortion has gained recent attention in the anti-corruption space. It occurs when a sexual favour is used as the currency for a bribe. Sexual corruption is a manifestation of gender-based violence, is inherently a human rights violation, and is a grave public health concern because of its effects on the physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing of the person who has experienced sexual corruption. It impacts health systems' abilities to achieve universal health coverage and deliver services in the most effective, high-quality manner. Despite the health consequences, limited evidence exists on sexual corruption occurring in the health sector. This Viewpoint briefly reviews the literature on sexual corruption occurring within health systems focusing mainly on low-income to middle-income countries, with a concentration on its prevalence, the driving forces associated with it, and recommendations to address it.

