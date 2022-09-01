SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jain N, Mitra A, Ratan SK, Panda SS. Med. J. Armed Forces India 2024; 80(3): 365-368.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.mjafi.2022.09.015

PMID

38800006

PMCID

PMC11117004

Abstract

Magnetic foreign body ingestion poses a threat especially if more than one is ingested. If consumed alone, small magnetic foreign bodies are likely to pass without significant event; however, when multiple magnets are ingested, they can be attracted to each other through the intestinal wall, which may lead to serious consequences and complications, including bowel perforation, obstruction, peritonitis, and death. We report a case of a 2-years male child patient presented with multiple small round magnetic beads ingestion from a magnetic pendant that appeared like a necklace pearl after conglomeration on abdominal radiograph. On exploration, we found multiple perforations involving ileum, cecum, and transverse colon, with multiple conglomerated beads extruding from the perforation sites.

Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestions


Language: en

Keywords

Bowel perforation; Foreign body ingestion; Magnetic beads; Magnetic foreign body

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print