Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI), particularly mild TBI (mTBI), is a significant health concern for U.S. active duty service members (ADSMs), with potential implications for psychiatric outcomes including PTSD. Despite recognizing this association, the prevalence of PTSD among ADSMs with mTBI remains unclear.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The review followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines. A thorough search in PubMed, CINAHL, Embase, and PsycINFO databases from 2008 to 2024 focused on identifying studies involving ADSMs with PTSD and mTBI. The R software (version 4.3.2) was employed for meta-analysis with the "meta" and "meta prop" packages.



RESULTS: Eight reviewed studies revealed a pooled prevalence estimate of PTSD among ADSMs with mTBI at 36% (95% CI, 30%-41%, P < .01, I2 = 96%). Cohort studies indicated a slightly higher prevalence of 38% (95% CI, 19%-59%, P < .01, I2 = 98%), whereas cross-sectional studies provided a marginally lower prevalence of 34% (95% CI, 27%-40%, P < .01, I2 = 92%).



CONCLUSION: Methodological differences, including diagnostic criteria variability, contribute to the observed variability in prevalence estimates. Despite methodological challenges, this study provides crucial insights into the pooled prevalence of comorbid PTSD and mTBI within the military, emphasizing the need for standardized methodologies and further research to refine understanding and support strategies for affected individuals.

Language: en