|
Citation
|
Krutsch W, Kobes T, Huber L, Szymski D, Geßlein M, Rüther J, Alt V, Weber J. Orthopadie (Heidelb) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Komplexe Knieverletzungen im Fußball- Management von der Verletzung bis zum „return to competition“
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38801525
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Knee joint injuries are a regular and serious injury in football [soccer], often resulting in a long period of absence for players and are, therefore, a significant disadvantage for clubs. The various structures of the knee joint, such as ligaments, meniscus or cartilage, are exposed to the risk of injury due to different sport-specific situations in football and require different and specific therapeutic approaches for their adequate healing. TREATMENT: Both surgical and conservative treatment measures have been well investigated scientifically, especially for knee joint injuries in football, so that a successful and sustainable return to play on field is highly possible. Only in professional football is there a deviation from the usual standard of treatment in special situations in order to meet the demands and goals of professional footballers. In order to do address different subpopulations in football in the various injury types, both in treatment and in the return to play decision and, thus, sustainable secondary prevention, in addition to knowledge of scientific evidence on knee joint injuries, basic experience in the sport in which the patients with knee joint injuries are active is also useful.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Anterior cruciate ligament; Cartilage; Conservative treatment; Meniscus; Posterior cruciate ligament