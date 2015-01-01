Abstract

BACKGROUND: Knee joint injuries are a regular and serious injury in football [soccer], often resulting in a long period of absence for players and are, therefore, a significant disadvantage for clubs. The various structures of the knee joint, such as ligaments, meniscus or cartilage, are exposed to the risk of injury due to different sport-specific situations in football and require different and specific therapeutic approaches for their adequate healing. TREATMENT: Both surgical and conservative treatment measures have been well investigated scientifically, especially for knee joint injuries in football, so that a successful and sustainable return to play on field is highly possible. Only in professional football is there a deviation from the usual standard of treatment in special situations in order to meet the demands and goals of professional footballers. In order to do address different subpopulations in football in the various injury types, both in treatment and in the return to play decision and, thus, sustainable secondary prevention, in addition to knowledge of scientific evidence on knee joint injuries, basic experience in the sport in which the patients with knee joint injuries are active is also useful.



===



Hintergrund

Kniegelenksverletzungen stellen im Fußball eine regelmäßig auftretende schwerwiegende Verletzung dar, welche häufig eine lange Ausfallzeit für Spieler und somit einen wichtigen Nachteil für Vereine darstellen. Die unterschiedlichen Strukturen des Kniegelenkes wie Bänder, Meniskus oder Knorpel sind durch verschiedene sportartspezifische Situationen im Fußball einer Verletzungsgefahr ausgesetzt und benötigen für ihre adäquate Heilung unterschiedliche und spezifische Therapieansätze.



Therapie

Sowohl operative als auch konservative Therapiemaßnahmen sind gerade bei Kniegelenksverletzungen im Fußball gut wissenschaftlich untersucht, sodass eine erfolgreiche und nachhaltige Rückkehr aufs Spielfeld in hohem Maße möglich ist. Einzig im Profifußball wird in speziellen Situationen vom üblichen Therapiestandard abgewichen, um den Ansprüchen und den Zielen von Profifußballern gerecht zu werden. Um verschiedenen Subpopulationen im Fußball in den verschiedenen Verletzungstypen sowohl in Therapie als auch der „Return to play“-Entscheidung und somit einer nachhaltigen sekundären Prävention gerecht zu werden, sind neben der Kenntnis von wissenschaftlicher Evidenz über Kniegelenksverletzungen auch eine grundsätzliche Erfahrung in der Sportart sinnvoll, in welcher sich die Patienten mit Kniegelenksverletzungen bewegen.

Language: de