Abstract

Landslides pose a growing concern worldwide, emphasizing the need for accurate prediction and assessment to mitigate their impact. Recent advancements in remote sensing technology offer unprecedented datasets at various scales, yet practical applications demand further case studies to fully integrate these technologies into landslide analysis. This study presents a case study approach to fully leverage variety of multi-source remote sensing technologies for analyzing the characteristics of a landslide. The selected case is a landslide with a long runout debris flow that occurred in Gokseong County, South Korea, on August 7, 2020. The chosen multi-source technologies encompass digital photogrammetry using RGB and multi-spectral imageries, 3D point clouds acquired by light detection and ranging (LiDAR) mounted on an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and satellite interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR). The satellite InSAR analysis identifies the initial displacement, triggered by rainfall and later transforming into a debris flow. The utilization of digital photogrammetry, employing UAV-RGB and multi-spectral image data, precisely delineates the extent affected by the landslide. The landslide encompassed a runout distance of 678 m, featuring an initiation zone characterized by an average slope of 35°. Notably, the eroded and deposited areas measured 2.55 × 10(4) m(2) and 1.72 × 10(4) m(2), respectively. The acquired UAV-LiDAR data further reveal the eroded and deposited landslide volumes approximately measuring 5.60 × 10(4) m(3) and 1.58 × 10(4) m(3), respectively. This study contributes a valuable dataset on a rainfall-induced landslide with a long runout debris flow, underscoring the effectiveness of multi-source remote sensing technology in monitoring and comprehending complex landslide events.

