Abstract

Every year, thousands of people in Germany succumb to severe injuries. But what causes the death of these patients? In addition to the trauma, pre-traumatic health status, age, and other influencing factors play a role in the outcome after trauma. This study aims to answer the question of what causes the death of a severely injured patient.For this publication, in addition to previously published results, we examined current data from patients in German hospitals from the years 2015-2022 (8 years) documented in the TraumaRegister DGU®. The feature "Presumed Cause of Death", introduced in 2015, was considered. Patients transferred out early (< 48 h) as well as patients with minor injuries were excluded from this analysis.The number of fatalities decreases over time and does not correspond to a traditionally postulated tri-modal mortality distribution. Instead, over time, the distribution of causes of death shows significant variation. In over half of the cases (54%), traumatic brain injury (TBI) was the presumed cause of death, followed by organ failure (24%) and haemorrhage (9%). TBI dominates, especially in the first week, haemorrhage in the first 24 h, and organ failure as a cause steadily increases over time.In summary, it can be observed that the risk of death due to trauma-related consequences is highest in the first minutes, hours, and days, decreasing steadily over time. Particularly, the extent of injuries, head injuries, and significant blood loss are early risk factors.



Einleitung



An schweren Verletzungen versterben jedes Jahr Tausende von Personen in Deutschland. Aber woran versterben diese Patienten? Neben dem eigentlichen Trauma haben der prätraumatische Gesundheitsstatus, das Lebensalter und weitere Faktoren Einfluss auf das Versterben nach Trauma. Die vorliegende Arbeit versucht die Frage zu beantworten, woran ein Schwerverletzter verstirbt.



Material und Methode



Für diese Publikation wurden neben bereits publizierten Ergebnissen auch aktuelle Daten von Patienten aus deutschen Kliniken der Jahre 2015–2022 (8 Jahre) aus dem TraumaRegister DGU® betrachtet. Insbesondere wurde das Merkmal „Vermutliche Todesursache“, das 2015 eingeführt wurde, betrachtet. Früh weiterverlegte Patienten (< 48 h) und leicht verletzte Patienten, die nicht dem Basiskollektiv angehören, wurden bei der Analyse ausgeschlossen.



Ergebnisse



Die Anzahl von Todesfällen nimmt mit der Zeit ab und entspricht nicht einer früher postulierten trimodalen Sterblichkeitsverteilung. Über die Zeit zeigt die Verteilung der Todesursachen jedoch deutliche Unterschiede. In über der Hälfte der Fälle (54%) war das Schädel-Hirn-Trauma (SHT) die vermutete Todesursache, gefolgt vom Organversagen (24%) und von der Hämorrhagie (9%). Das SHT dominiert vor allem in der 1. Woche, die Hämorrhagie in den ersten 24 h, und das Organversagen als Ursache nimmt mit der Zeit stetig zu.



Zusammenfassung



Zusammenfassend lässt sich feststellen, dass das Risiko, an den Traumafolgen zu versterben, in den ersten Minuten, Stunden und Tagen am größten ist und mit der Zeit stetig abnimmt. Insbesondere das Ausmaß der Verletzungen sowie der relevante Blutverlust gehören dabei zu den frühen Risikofaktoren.

