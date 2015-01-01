|
Citation
|
Lefering R, Bieler D. Zentralbl. Chir. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Woran stirbt der schwerverletzte Patient: eine Analyse aus 30 Jahren TraumaRegister DGU
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38802074
|
Abstract
|
Every year, thousands of people in Germany succumb to severe injuries. But what causes the death of these patients? In addition to the trauma, pre-traumatic health status, age, and other influencing factors play a role in the outcome after trauma. This study aims to answer the question of what causes the death of a severely injured patient.For this publication, in addition to previously published results, we examined current data from patients in German hospitals from the years 2015-2022 (8 years) documented in the TraumaRegister DGU®. The feature "Presumed Cause of Death", introduced in 2015, was considered. Patients transferred out early (< 48 h) as well as patients with minor injuries were excluded from this analysis.The number of fatalities decreases over time and does not correspond to a traditionally postulated tri-modal mortality distribution. Instead, over time, the distribution of causes of death shows significant variation. In over half of the cases (54%), traumatic brain injury (TBI) was the presumed cause of death, followed by organ failure (24%) and haemorrhage (9%). TBI dominates, especially in the first week, haemorrhage in the first 24 h, and organ failure as a cause steadily increases over time.In summary, it can be observed that the risk of death due to trauma-related consequences is highest in the first minutes, hours, and days, decreasing steadily over time. Particularly, the extent of injuries, head injuries, and significant blood loss are early risk factors.
Language: de