SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang SM, Fang ZC, Yang XY. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2024; 42(5): 395-400.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

DOI

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20230626-00218

PMID

38802315

Abstract

Wasp sting refers to a series of clinical syndromes caused by the venom in the tail poison sac of the poisonous bee when attacking the attacked body, mainly manifested as local skin damage, systemic allergic reaction and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS). Wasp venom can also act on the nervous system, and cause rare complications such as cerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, cerebral infarction, epilepsy, encephalitis, and Parkinson's disease, which can seriously affect the prognosis. This review will elaborate the above complications for clinical reference.


Language: zh

Keywords

*Insect Bites and Stings/complications; *Wasps; Animals; Bees; Bites and Stings; Complications; Humans; Multiple Organ Failure/etiology; Nervous system; Nervous System Diseases/etiology; Wasp Venoms

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print