Citation
Zhang SM, Fang ZC, Yang XY. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2024; 42(5): 395-400.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
DOI
PMID
38802315
Abstract
Wasp sting refers to a series of clinical syndromes caused by the venom in the tail poison sac of the poisonous bee when attacking the attacked body, mainly manifested as local skin damage, systemic allergic reaction and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS). Wasp venom can also act on the nervous system, and cause rare complications such as cerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, cerebral infarction, epilepsy, encephalitis, and Parkinson's disease, which can seriously affect the prognosis. This review will elaborate the above complications for clinical reference.
Language: zh
Keywords
*Insect Bites and Stings/complications; *Wasps; Animals; Bees; Bites and Stings; Complications; Humans; Multiple Organ Failure/etiology; Nervous system; Nervous System Diseases/etiology; Wasp Venoms