Abstract

Wasp sting refers to a series of clinical syndromes caused by the venom in the tail poison sac of the poisonous bee when attacking the attacked body, mainly manifested as local skin damage, systemic allergic reaction and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS). Wasp venom can also act on the nervous system, and cause rare complications such as cerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, cerebral infarction, epilepsy, encephalitis, and Parkinson's disease, which can seriously affect the prognosis. This review will elaborate the above complications for clinical reference.

Language: zh