|
Citation
|
Druffner N, Egan D, Ramamurthy S, O'Brien J, Davis AF, Jack J, Symester D, Thomas K, Palka JM, Thakkar VJ, Brown ES. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(4): agae035.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38804536
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: The aim of the present study was to assess the relationship between adolescent IQ and midlife alcohol use and to explore possible mediators of this relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology/psychology/trends; *Intelligence; Adolescent; Adult; alcohol use; binge drinking; Binge Drinking/epidemiology/psychology; drinking patterns; Educational Status; Female; Humans; Income; Intelligence Tests; IQ; Longitudinal Studies; Male; Middle Aged; Schools; Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Wisconsin Longitudinal Study; Wisconsin/epidemiology